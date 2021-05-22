Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COMP. Compass Point initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of COMP stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 313,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,398. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24. Compass has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

In related news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

