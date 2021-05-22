Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target cut by Acumen Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

TSE CMG traded down C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$5.38. 50,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,100. The firm has a market cap of C$431.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.56. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,712,850.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

