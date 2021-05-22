Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.29

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $3.29. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 4,696 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Concord Medical Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.