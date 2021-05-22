Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Conduent stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 961,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. Conduent has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Conduent by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 600,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Conduent by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 147,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Conduent by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,747,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 408,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

