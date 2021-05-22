ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

COP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,032,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,563. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

