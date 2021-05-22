ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of WISH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.32. 3,673,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,465,762. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,224,451 shares of company stock worth $152,494,197 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $116,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $52,333,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

