Cormark Comments on Great Bear Resources Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Bear Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $10.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.61.

Several other analysts have also commented on GBR. CIBC increased their price objective on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of GBR opened at C$14.65 on Friday. Great Bear Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.35 and a 12 month high of C$19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.50. The firm has a market cap of C$835.12 million and a PE ratio of -79.62.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director David Andrew Terry sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.02, for a total value of C$35,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,444,300. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $182,860.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

