Cormark Trims Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Target Price to C$94.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$100.38.

Shares of LSPD stock traded up C$4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$84.97. 1,479,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,084. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$29.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

