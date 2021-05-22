Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 248.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,944 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Corning worth $25,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after buying an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at $59,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,356,423. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,222,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

