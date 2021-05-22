Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.53. 3,222,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 217.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Insiders have sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock worth $3,060,356,423 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

