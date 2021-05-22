Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) EVP Sells $4,125,000.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRSR opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

