Craig Hallum Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Lumentum stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,479. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

