Craig Lister Sells 2,770 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVER traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 194,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,054. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $814.10 million, a PE ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in EverQuote by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 284,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after buying an additional 284,025 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in EverQuote by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its stake in EverQuote by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

