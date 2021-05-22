Credit Suisse Group Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $205.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $204.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.98.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $124.86 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

