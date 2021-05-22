Credit Suisse Group Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$84.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$84.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.29.

Shares of TD opened at C$88.11 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$54.80 and a 52-week high of C$88.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.50. The firm has a market cap of C$160.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

