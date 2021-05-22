Credit Suisse Group Raises KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $34.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KEY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,861,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805,313. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after buying an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,808,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.