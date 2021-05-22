Credit Suisse Group Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$125.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.90.

RY opened at C$123.47 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.03 and a 1-year high of C$123.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$110.20. The stock has a market cap of C$175.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,866 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,781.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

