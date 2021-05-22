Credit Suisse Group Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$125.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.90.
RY opened at C$123.47 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.03 and a 1-year high of C$123.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$110.20. The stock has a market cap of C$175.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.28.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,866 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,781.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
