Critical Review: City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) versus Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

City Bank has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for City Bank and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

Origin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.06%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than City Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of City Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares City Bank and Origin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Origin Bancorp $273.56 million 3.80 $53.88 million $2.28 19.43

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Profitability

This table compares City Bank and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Bank N/A N/A N/A Origin Bancorp 11.06% 5.17% 0.50%

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats City Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Bank Company Profile

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 43 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

