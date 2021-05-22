Cryptobuyer Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $290.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $213,303.97 and approximately $290.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.06 or 0.00916400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00089721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

