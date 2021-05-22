Crystal Rock Capital Management Acquires Shares of 81,650 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. Telos accounts for about 1.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000.

TLS traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. 582,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,110. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John Rober Camber Et Al Porter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

