Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 4.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

NYSE:GS traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,444. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.06 and a 12-month high of $376.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

