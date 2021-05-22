Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 1,100 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 2.6% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $123,181,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,523,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day moving average is $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

