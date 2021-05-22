CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CAO Mike Newbanks Sells 1,500 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CAO Mike Newbanks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $16,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.92. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

