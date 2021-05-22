Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 225,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $439.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. Equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after buying an additional 633,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 302,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $3,123,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 197,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 158,943 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.