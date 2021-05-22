Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 214 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.