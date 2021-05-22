Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $161.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.12. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $117.12 and a 12 month high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

TM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.