Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 252,888 shares of company stock worth $13,928,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,149.54 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.