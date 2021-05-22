Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,450 Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $14.92 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

