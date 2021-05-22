Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 287.06 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 287.06 ($3.75). 5,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 90,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.70).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 277.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71. The company has a market cap of £189.27 million and a P/E ratio of 30.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In other Curtis Banks Group news, insider Louis Jules Hydleman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total value of £42,600 ($55,657.17).

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

