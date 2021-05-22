Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,683 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,630. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,707 shares of company stock worth $2,694,229 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

