DA Davidson Increases Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $150.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $144.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $153.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

