DAGCO Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.2% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 203,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 230,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 23,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.