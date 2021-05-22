Dan Fougere Sells 11,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 11,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $935,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 343,644 shares in the company, valued at $29,216,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Dan Fougere sold 182,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $16,243,500.00.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. 3,787,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,573. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.