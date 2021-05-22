DAOBet Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $941.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, DAOBet has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $589,049.08 and $941.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,672.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $703.99 or 0.01820404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.86 or 0.00449583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00052539 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001660 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003559 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

