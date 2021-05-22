Darcy G. Mott Sells 6,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HQY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 392,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,563.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $201,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

