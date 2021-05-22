Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $445.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DSKE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daseke currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

