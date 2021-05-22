Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 40.4% against the dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $656,133.40 and $151,956.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00107286 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001974 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.18 or 0.00643879 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,608 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.