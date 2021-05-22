David Brown Buys 100,000 Shares of XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) insider David Brown acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($25,714.29).

David Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, David Brown bought 300,000 shares of XRF Scientific stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$90,000.00 ($64,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40.

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

