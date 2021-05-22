David E. Shaw Sells 25,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

