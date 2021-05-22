DecentBet Hits Market Cap of $205,383.40 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 59.8% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $205,383.40 and $1,652.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00018817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.00888543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DBET is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

