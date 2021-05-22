Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.050-14.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY22 guidance to $14.05-$14.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $369.53.

Shares of DECK traded up $24.54 on Friday, reaching $335.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.86. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

