Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $305.87 and last traded at $306.59. Approximately 17,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 294,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.16.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $204,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 257,429 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

