Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.05-$14.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 14.050-14.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $369.53.

DECK stock traded up $24.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.06 and a 200 day moving average of $310.86. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

