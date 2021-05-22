Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €155.25 ($182.65).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER stock opened at €104.20 ($122.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion and a PE ratio of -15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of €121.06 and a 200-day moving average of €117.01. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.