Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €155.25 ($182.65).

DHER stock opened at €104.20 ($122.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion and a PE ratio of -15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of €121.06 and a 200-day moving average of €117.01. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

