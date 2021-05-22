DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Analysts

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,359 shares of company stock worth $8,525,074 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMTK traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $36.50. 695,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. DermTech has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

