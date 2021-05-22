Desjardins Begins Coverage on Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARNGF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of ARNGF remained flat at $$2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 198,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,860. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

