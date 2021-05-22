Desjardins Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Desjardins restated their hold rating on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.47.

Shares of TSE LUG traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.35. 208,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.95. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.11 and a 52 week high of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$246.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.932285 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$146,910.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$442,328.84. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$1,065,792.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,114.23. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,800 shares of company stock worth $1,740,171.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

