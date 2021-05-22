Desjardins Reiterates Buy Rating for Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.04.

EQX stock opened at C$11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.1599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

