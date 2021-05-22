Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €25.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.69 ($25.52).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.49. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

