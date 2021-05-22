Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Trading Down 3.7%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $46.63. 16,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 9,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

